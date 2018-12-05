  1. Home
PlayStation Classic has hidden settings you can change, here’s how

- All you need is a USB keyboard

- Logitech and Corsair keyboards confirmed to work

On the whole, we're fond of the PlayStation Classic but one of our criticisms during Pocket-lint testing was that it is fairly bare boned when it comes to settings.

Now it seems that there are, indeed, extra options you can fiddle around with. They're just hidden, that's all.

There is an expansive settings menu that isn't meant to be accessed by general users. However, Retro Gaming Arts found a remarkably simple hack to bring it up on screen and posted the results on YouTube.

All you need to do is plug an external USB keyboard into the PlayStation Classic and then press the escape key (ESC). That brings up the menu and you can change several features and functionality of the console.

RGA tested several different keyboards and not all worked, but confirmed that those from Logitech and Corsair seem to do the job. There may be other brands too, so it's going to be trial and error.

We also have to warn you that mucking around with the hidden settings without knowing what you are doing can be foolish. They were designed for the development team rather than end user, so you could mess up your £89 device if you're not careful.

Nonetheless, this simple hack shows that the PlayStation Classic is perhaps not as bare boned as we initially thought.

