Would you use a touchscreen PS4 controller?

If you close your eyes to try to imagine a PlayStation controller, you'll likely be able to picture one very easily, even if you're not a gamer, because its form factor has hardly changed in over two decades.

But that doesn't mean it won't ever get a major redesign.

A new update to Sony’s PlayStation controller patent is showing the DualShock 4’s touch-sensitive control pad replaced by a full-on touchscreen, as spotted by DualShockers. This change would completely open up what you can do with Sony's controller, as well as what sort of interactive feedback you could get from it, such as the ability to see a small view of a map, in-game stats, and so on.

It's not like Sony has never changed its controller. The current version has an LED light bar that reacts to what's happening in a game, for instance. But it has never drastically changed to the point of adding something as wild as a fully-functional touchscreen. We suspect Sony is considering this redesign since the DualShock 4 touchpad is mostly ignore, or used as a pause button.

One has to ask though: How much would a touchscreen-equipped PlayStation controller cost? Obviously, it would be more expensive, but that hasn't been confirmed, especially since it's just a concept in a patent at this point.

There are no clues to suggest Sony will actually launch this thing soon.