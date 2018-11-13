When will PUBG come to PS4?

It looks like will get to play PUBG on your PS4 after all this Christmas, as you can pre-order the game now and expect it to arrive in mere weeks.

The world online exploded into battle royale madness earlier year, with the launch of a couple of huge games called Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (also known as PUBG). PUBG has been an Xbox exclusive on console for the past year, but considering its one-year anniversary on Xbox One is fast approaching, it seemed likely that exclusivity deal would soon expire.

And now, it's official. PUBG is arriving on PS4 - just as Microsoft has added the game to its Xbox Game Pass subscription.

7 December 2018 release date

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is coming to PS4. It will arrive on 7 December 2018, according to PUBG Corporation and publisher Bluehole. As of November 2018, versions of PUBG are also available for PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. The mobile versions of the game are called PUBG Mobile.

There are three editions, starting at $30

Unlike Fortnite, another popular battle royale game, PUBG is not free to play on PS4. It costs around £25 on Xbox One. And the base game for PS4 will be priced at $30. A new “survivor’s edition” will cost $50, and “champion’s edition” will be $60. Both of these additions will include extra G-Coin and in-game rewards. You can pre-order any of them as of 13 November 2018.

PUBG on PS4 Pro will also support for HDR

PUBG on the PS4 will include access to the three maps - Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok - and all the features found on the PC and Xbox One versions. PUBG on PS4 Pro will also support for HDR.

The PUBG Mobile game provides the same gameplay elements as the PC and Xbox game, too, but it uses on-screen controls that can be customised for a number of different layouts and elements to suit your device and preference.

No cross-play at launch

PUBG Corporation told CNET there will be no cross-play with other platforms at release, and there is no comment on plans for it in the future.

It's worth noting PUBG, which is available on PC, Xbox, and mobile, has some cross-play features on other platforms. Sony recently allowed crossplay for Fortnite, so it'll be interesting to see if the same thing happens with PUBG, allowing PS4 gamers to play with folks on other systems.