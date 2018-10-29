Sony has announced the full games list for its retro console re-release, the PlayStation Classic.

The diminutive version of the first PlayStation will be available from 3 December for £89.99 ($99.99 in the US) and it will come with 20 pre-installed games. They include the first, top-down Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3.

It also seems that Sony has heard our request for a Cool Boarders game, with the sequel among the 20.

You can see the rest of the games in the list below.

The PlayStation Classic looks like the original PS console but but is approximately 45 per cent smaller. It is effectively Sony Interactive Entertainment's answer to the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini machines released by Nintendo in the last couple of years.

It will have a HDMI port and upscaling technology to enhance the graphics to suit modern televisions. An internal, virtual memory card will save games.

Two wired DualShock controllers will be included with the machine.

You can pre-order the PlayStation Classic from Amazon in the UK here, and from Amazon US here.