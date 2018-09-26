In an about turn, Sony has decided to allow cross platform play on certain third-party titles for PlayStation 4. That means Fortnite is now cross-play and fans with a PS4 can now play against those on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows and Mac.

PlayStation has rarely offered cross-play options before, preferring a walled garden approach to online games. However, its stance on Fortnite in particular was criticised.

It is testing cross platform play as an open beta for Fortnite.

PlayStation will use it as a learning process to understand whether cross-play suits its brand and devices: "We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective," it said in a blog posting.

It is, as the blog continues, "a major policy change for SIE".

Fortnite players will notice that gameplay, progression and commerce will all work as they do on other platforms now. And you can log into the same Fortnite account you use elsewhere on your PS4.

There is no word yet on the beta timeframe, but if successful the company hopes to enable it for other, similar games in future. PUBG anyone?