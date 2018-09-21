PlayStation takes cue from Xbox, lets you download PlayStation Now games

PlayStation might have won the biggest battle in this generation of consoles, but it's not beyond tipping its hat to its biggest rival.

Its PlayStation Now cloud gaming service no longer just offers streaming, it now resembles Xbox Game Pass, with game downloads now on the menu.

That means, all of the PS3 and PS4 games on PlayStation Now can be downloaded to your PlayStation 4 hard drive and played offline as if you had purchased them outright. They will also be available to you for as long as you continue to subscribe.

You have to ensure your PS4 is connected to the internet at least once a week to verify your subscription, but that's the only caveat.

All games are also still available to be streamed over the cloud as before but, considering the latency issues complained about by some, aping Xbox and its Game Pass service is an ideal alternative.

And in many ways it surpasses Xbox's offering with a much larger catalogue of games to choose from.

A PlayStation Now subscription costs £12.99 per month for cloud and download access. A year pass can be bought outright for £84.99.

New users get a seven-day free trial.