PUBG coming to PS4 at last

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be coming to PlayStation 4, if the Korean Game Rating Board is to be believed.

PUBG has been an Xbox exclusive on console up to now, but considering its one-year anniversary on Xbox One is fast approaching, it seems the exclusivity deal is soon to expire.

The Korean Board, which was also a source for the Fortnite Nintendo Switch leaks prior to that game's official announcement, posted a rating for the PS4 version of PUBG before seemingly removing the webpage.

Some, including Eurogamer, saw it beforehand, however.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been hugely successful on Xbox One since it launched as a Game Preview build. It has recently come out of Game Preview and released fully.

It is thought the same full scale release will be the one available on PlayStation 4 from the off.

Unlike Fortnite, it is unlikely that PUBG will be free-to-play on PS4 - it costs around £25 on Xbox One, so expect similar for PlayStation.

The game is also available on PC and mobile platforms already, and while some of them feature cross-play (iOS and Android can play against each other, for example) it is doubtful that PS4 owners will be able to do anything other than play against other PS4 gamers.

Fortnite on PS4 is platform locked, after all.