As we reported in May, Sony plans to release its own miniature retro games console in time for Christmas.

The PlayStation Classic will cost £89.99 in the UK ($99.99 US) and come with 20 pre-loaded games.

It looks like a smaller version of the original PlayStation, released in 1994, but ditches the disc drive in favour for a storage system containing the games.

The Classic is approximately 45 per cent smaller than the original.

Confirmed games for the machine include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, R4 Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

More games will be announced in time (Cool Boarders please Mr Sony).

It will be available from 3 December, which is the same date that the very first PlayStation hit stores all those years ago.

Sony has been looking to capitalise on its back catalogue of consoles and games for some time, especially after Nintendo had so much success with the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini.

Retro consoles with standalone games have been very popular in the last couple of years and show no sign of stopping now.

Some might think £90 is a lot for a bunch of memories, but the PlayStation Classic will provide the first time we can play many of the games in HD through HDMI (legally, at least). That's a retro games lovers dream right there.