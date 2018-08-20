This is what Sony's new colourful PS4 controllers look like

Sony has updated its DualShock 4 line with new controller options. Here's a look at their new, colourful schemes.

There are four fresh options in total, and they're called Berry blue, Sunset orange, Blue camouflage, and Metallic Copper. They're meant to work with the PlayStation 4 and will go on sale in September in the US and Canada for $65 USD/$75 CAD each. The new copper colour will be exclusive to GameStop in the US. Go here for pre-order details, or to check your local availability.

Here's what Sony had to say about the new DS4 controllers:

"Bright, playful, and fun, the new Berry Blue edition brings new flavor to the DS4 lineup, while the vibrant Sunset Orange brings a little heat to your gameplay. The two-tone design offers a stylish contrast that makes the buttons and sticks pop! If you’re a fan of trendy patterns, the Blue Camouflage DS4 will be right up your alley. Alternatively, if you’d prefer sticking to one color, stand out with another metallic addition to the lineup with the shiny and refined new Copper DS4."

If you'd like to see what each controller looks like, in detail, check out our galleries below. We also have these handy PS4 guides:

1/3 Sony

1/3 Sony

1/3 Sony