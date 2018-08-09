  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Stunning 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro has 2TB hard drive and translucent blue case

|
 
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

- Comes with matching controller and PlayStation Camera

- Available from 24 August

- Created to celebrate more than 500 million PS4s sold

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a rather special edition version of the PlayStation 4 Pro.

As well as a translucent blue case, with matching DualShock 4 controller, it will sport a 2TB hard drive - the first time an official PS4 Pro model has expanded storage space.

Prior to this, owners had to upgrade their drives themselves (although it is an easy enough process, as we detail here).

The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro will release on 24 August to celebrate the fact that more than 500 million PS4 consoles have been sold since the first version launched in 2013 - 525.3 million, to be exact.

It will be available for £449.99 in the UK (€499 in Central Europe) and comes in a special collector's edition translucent box. You will be able to pre-order it from 14 August from Amazon and other retailers.

As well as the console and controller, you also get a matching PlayStation Camera, vertical stand and mono headset.

"Gold Wireless Headset" stereo headphones will also be available that match the main aesthetic of the new console.

Only 50,000 units of the 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro will go on sale. PlayStation also plans to give several away as competition prizes. Head to the PlayStation European Blog to find out more.

PopularIn Games
Stunning 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro has 2TB hard drive and translucent blue case
Watch Fortnite for Android running on a phone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle includes a GameCube controller
Nintendo Switch Online subscription not needed for Fortnite, it seems
Numskull mini Pac-Man arcade cabinet actually plays full game
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
Comments