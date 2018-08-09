Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a rather special edition version of the PlayStation 4 Pro.

As well as a translucent blue case, with matching DualShock 4 controller, it will sport a 2TB hard drive - the first time an official PS4 Pro model has expanded storage space.

Prior to this, owners had to upgrade their drives themselves (although it is an easy enough process, as we detail here).

The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro will release on 24 August to celebrate the fact that more than 500 million PS4 consoles have been sold since the first version launched in 2013 - 525.3 million, to be exact.

It will be available for £449.99 in the UK (€499 in Central Europe) and comes in a special collector's edition translucent box. You will be able to pre-order it from 14 August from Amazon and other retailers.

As well as the console and controller, you also get a matching PlayStation Camera, vertical stand and mono headset.

"Gold Wireless Headset" stereo headphones will also be available that match the main aesthetic of the new console.

Only 50,000 units of the 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro will go on sale. PlayStation also plans to give several away as competition prizes. Head to the PlayStation European Blog to find out more.