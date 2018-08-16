Sony Interactive Entertainment will soon release a rather special edition version of the PlayStation 4 Pro although you might find one hard to come by. Pre-orders are currently sold out.

Although pre-orders started on Amazon.co.uk at 10am Wednesday 15 August, the first wave of stock was apparently gone by 10.01am.

You can sign up with Amazon for a heads up on further stock, however.

It's easy to see why it it so popular. As well as a translucent blue case, with matching DualShock 4 controller, it sports a 2TB hard drive - the first time an official PS4 Pro model has expanded storage space.

Prior to this, owners had to upgrade their drives themselves (although it is an easy enough process, as we detail here).

The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro will release officially on 24 August to celebrate the fact that more than 500 million PS4 consoles have been sold since the first version launched in 2013 - 525.3 million, to be exact.

It costs £449.99 in the UK (€499 in Central Europe) and comes in a special collector's edition translucent box.

As well as the console and controller, you also get a matching PlayStation Camera, vertical stand and mono headset.

"Gold Wireless Headset" stereo headphones will also be available that match the main aesthetic of the new console.

Only 50,000 units of the 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro will be available in total.

If you do miss out with your order, PlayStation also plans to give several away as competition prizes. Head to the PlayStation European Blog to find out more.