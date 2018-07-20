Spider-Man PS4 Pro and PS4 are simply amazing

The all-new Spider-Man game for PS4 will be released on 7 September and to celebrate Sony has revealed a couple of themed, limited edition bundles that will grab you like flies in a web.

Available for both the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, the Marvel's Spider-Man bundles feature the upcoming game, plus a DualShock 4 and console in "Amazing Red". The Spider-Man logo specifically designed for Spidey's new in-game suit is on the top of each console in white.

They look spectacular.

You also get a download code for The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

Both will be available from 7 September too, with the standard PS4 version coming with the 1TB model. The PS4 Pro also has 1TB of storage space on board.

We had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man during E3 in June and even though our session was brief - between 40 minutes and an hour - it is clear that developer Insomniac has got the character absolutely right. Combat is superb, with web attacks finally adding variety to a Spider-Man game, and the swinging from one mission to another is a joy. The physics are spot on.

We will bring you a full review closer to release date.