Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch

After Nintendo's outstanding success of the NES and SNES Classic Mini consoles, everybody is looking to get in on the act.

The current wave of interest in nostalgic gaming will continue with a smaller, title-laden Sega MegaDrive this year. And we've already had The C64 Mini released in recent times.

Then, of course, there is the Atari VCS retro console/media streamer that is now available for pre-order. Basically, if you are a lover of classic games there has rarely been a better time to sate that passion.

Now PlayStation wants a slice of pie too. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, John Kodera, has confirmed that the company is also looking to release a retro games console - possibly even this year: "We are constantly digging up past assets. I think there are various ways to go about it. There have been discussions happening internally on the best ways to make it happen," he told Japanese blog Mantan Web.

It is thought he is referring to a reissued PSOne, possibly called the PSOne Classic Edition.

Plans are currently circulating internally only and there is no word yet on whether the machine will come pre-loaded with a set number of games or if it would connect to the internet and give you access to a larger library of original PlayStation classics. Either way, it will be of some interest we feel.

There are plenty of PS2 games available on the PlayStation Store to play on PS4, but no PSOne titles. We'd love to see the original WipEout, for example, Destruction Derby, Grand Theft Auto 2 and/or PaRappa the Rapper follow-up Um Jammer Lammy.

Give us those and we'll be very happy indeed. Who knows, we might even find out more at E3 2018 in a couple of weeks.