PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win

  • God of War reduced
  • Cheaper PSVR bundles
  • Starts 8 June

Sony is bringing back its Days of Play sale that will see the prices of many games, PS4 consoles and the PSVR plummet.

And, to celebrate, the company has launched a competition to win a bundle of several of the items you'll be able to buy.

The Days of Play sale will start on 8 June and run for 10 days. During that time you will be able to pick up bargains from PlayStation itself plus participating retailers across Europe, the UK and US.

For example, a PSVR bundle with additional games (either WipEout Omega Collection or GT Sport) will be available for £199.99 ($199.99). Shadow of the Colossus will be £15.99, as will GT Sport, and God of War will drop to £39.99.

A Days of Play limited edition PS4, which includes two custom DualShock 4 controllers, will go on sale for £249.99, and it is that machine leading the competition prizes in the draw taking place after the sales period.

The prizes also include a PlayStation VR Starter Pack, 12-months of PlayStation Plus membership and £50 of PlayStation Store credit each month for an entire year.

All you have to do to enter is register your interest on PlayStation.com now. Then win at least one trophy in a game or games each day the sale period lasts.

There will be one winner of the prize bundle for each country taking part, plus three runner-ups will get a 12-month PS Plus voucher.

