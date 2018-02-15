Poundland selling PS4 and Xbox One games for £5
- Destiny and more available
- Fiver maximum price
UK high street retailer Poundland is selling PS4 and Xbox One games for just £5 each. In fact, you might even find some for less than that, as that's the highest price they are available for.
The chain has signed a deal with Music Magpie, which buys and resells games, gadgets and other entertainment products. Poundland is stocking many of the second-hand games bought in the last year or so.
One game to be seen on offer in the store already is the original Destiny.
Poundland is also selling Xbox 360 and PS3 games for cheap. Wii U games could be added to the line-up soon.
"This is an exciting new range we've launched," said Poundland's senior buyer Richard Brewin, when speaking to Gamesindustry.biz.
"It will include a mix of both new and professionally refurbished lines."
Poundland is best know for selling household items, food and many other products for just £1 - hence the name - but also ranges some premium items for more.
"We have always been clear that in addition to our £1 price point we would offer products at £2 and £5, allowing us to move into new categories and this is a great example of that - offering customers even more amazing value," he added.
