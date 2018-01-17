  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Monster Hunter: World edition PS4 Pro is a beast of a machine, pre-order available now

|
PlayStation Monster Hunter: World edition PS4 Pro is a beast of a machine, pre-order available now

Capcom's Monster Hunter: World will be released on PS4 and Xbox One next week, on Friday 26 January in the UK.

You can pre-order it from Amazon.co.uk here or Amazon.com here. But true fans will be clamouring to get their hands on the special edition PlayStation 4 Pro that Sony is releasing with Capcom to celebrate the franchise finally coming to the console.

PlayStationPS4 Pro MHW long image 1

The Monster Hunter: World limited edition PS4 Pro has the fire wyvern Rathalos blazed across the top and the name of the game printed in gold. It comes with a red DualShock 4 controller also sporting some tasty MHW artwork.

You also get a standard, physical copy of the game, which is nice because many special edition bundles come with download codes these days.

1/4PlayStation

And, as part of this set, you get voucher codes for a selection of in-game items. This comprises an Origin Armour Set, Fair Wind Charm Talisman and a Monster Hunter: World dynamic theme to customise your console's homescreen.

Several local retailers have some stock of the limited edition bundle, which will ship on the game's release day.

Game.co.uk has the set available in the UK, priced at £379.99. While GameStop has the US exclusive. You can pre-order one there for $449.99.

PopularIn Games
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
These new GameCube controllers are optimised for Nintendo Switch
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
PUBG Mobile version 7 hits, bringing an epic War Mode, new rifle and clans
Comments