Wow! You can get a 1TB PS4 Pro for just £260 right now

Although the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is dying down there are still some amazing deals to be had, and if you didn't snag yourself a console bargain in the last week you now have a chance to grab one of the best.

Amazon.co.uk currently lists a standalone version of the PlayStation 4 Pro for just £259.99. Considering its price was £299.99 with a game throughout Black Friday, that's a great deal when you consider that some games are also available on the cheap.

In fact, Amazon also lists the PS4 Pro with FIFA 18 for £299.99 but you can get FIFA 18 for PS4 for just £36, saving yourself almost £4. Or if football's not your thing, you can opt for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus or GT Sport for just £31.95 and £28.45 respectively.

The deal is even more incredible when you consider that its nearest rival, the Xbox One X, which is also capable of 4K gaming, costs £450. Wowsers.

Keep checking back with Pocket-lint for more gaming and other tech deals on the build-up to Christmas and beyond.