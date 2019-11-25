Yes folks, the Black Friday sales period is in full force again, so if you're in the market for a shiny, new games console you are in luck.

UK online retailers Game and Amazon each list the powerhouse PlayStation 4 Pro for just £299. And you get one of 2019's top games thrown in for good measure.

In fact, Game even adds free Now TV for a couple of months.

You can snag yourself the PS4 Pro plus the superb Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and two-months of Now TV entertainment for under £300.

• View the Game PS4 Pro and COD deal here

For those not wanting COD, Amazon's best deal gives you the option of FIFA 20 as the included game instead. Or, you could even get the new Hideo Kojima masterpiece Death Stranding with a sleek, white PS4 Pro.

• View the PS4 Pro with FIFA 20 offer on Amazon

• See the Amazon white PS4 Pro with Death Stranding offer here

There are plenty of other PlayStation 4 deals across multiple retailers in the UK and US throughout the end of November, so make sure you check our round-up of the very best of them.

And, if you want to grab PlayStation Plus to go with your new console, there's a great deal on a PS Plus subscription too: 12-months for just £37.49 (25 per cent off).