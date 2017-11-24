Horizon Zero Dawn just £18.99 at Argos, grab this PS4 exclusive Black Friday deal

It's Black Friday weekend and one of the stand-out gaming deals is for the PS4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero Dawn. Argos is selling the highly-rated game for just £18.99.
As we said in our review of the new franchise, it's a "visual masterpiece" that "exceeded our expectations". It'll keep you going for more than 40 hours, making it well worth its asking price.
Argos also has a variety of additional PS4-focused bargains, including Uncharted 4 for just £12.99, The Last Guardian for £12.99, and No Man's Sky for £12.99.
Best get shopping, as these deals aren't going to be around forever!
