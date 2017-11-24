  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Horizon Zero Dawn just £18.99 at Argos, grab this PS4 exclusive Black Friday deal

|
Sony Computer Entertainment Horizon Zero Dawn just £18.99 at Argos, grab this PS4 exclusive Black Friday deal

It's Black Friday weekend and one of the stand-out gaming deals is for the PS4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero Dawn. Argos is selling the highly-rated game for just £18.99.

As we said in our review of the new franchise, it's a "visual masterpiece" that "exceeded our expectations". It'll keep you going for more than 40 hours, making it well worth its asking price.

Argos also has a variety of additional PS4-focused bargains, including Uncharted 4 for just £12.99, The Last Guardian for £12.99, and No Man's Sky for £12.99.

Best get shopping, as these deals aren't going to be around forever!

PopularIn Games
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
These new GameCube controllers are optimised for Nintendo Switch
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
PUBG Mobile version 7 hits, bringing an epic War Mode, new rifle and clans
Comments