Amazon's PlayStation 4 console bundles can save you some serious Black Friday cash

There have been plenty of PlayStation 4 deals already during the Black Friday period, but Amazon has added some new deals that are some of the very best we've seen.

There are various deals on offer, from different storage to the number of free games you get with the console. Different bundles means different prices, but the most you'll pay for any of Amazon's bundles is £249.99, which is practically giving it away.

We're sure Amazon will add more PlayStation 4 deals on Black Friday itself, but for now, these are some of the best deals out there. It's not just Amazon running PS4 deals though, plenty of other retailers are getting in on the Black Friday action, and you can see a full round-up of those here.