Amazon's PlayStation 4 console bundles can save you some serious Black Friday cash

There have been plenty of PlayStation 4 deals already during the Black Friday period, but Amazon has added some new deals that are some of the very best we've seen.
There are various deals on offer, from different storage to the number of free games you get with the console. Different bundles means different prices, but the most you'll pay for any of Amazon's bundles is £249.99, which is practically giving it away.
Amazon Black Friday PS4 deals
- PlayStation 4 500GB with Star Wars: Battlefront 2, GT Sport and Hidden Agenda for £199.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 500GB with COD:WWII, GT Sport and Hidden Agenda for £199.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 500GB with GT Sport and Knowledge is Power for £199.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 500GB with Fifa 18, GT Sport and Knowledge is Power for £199.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 18 and GT Sport for £229.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 18, GT Sport, Knowledge is Power and extra DS4 controller for £229.99 - see this deal here
- PlayStation 4 500GB with COD:WW2, GT Sport, Hidden Agenda and Turtle Beach Recon 150 headset for £249.99 - see this deal here
We're sure Amazon will add more PlayStation 4 deals on Black Friday itself, but for now, these are some of the best deals out there. It's not just Amazon running PS4 deals though, plenty of other retailers are getting in on the Black Friday action, and you can see a full round-up of those here.