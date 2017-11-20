Grab yourself a PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 and COD: WW2 for under £300, 12-month PS Plus for just £37.49

It's not even Black Friday yet and there are plenty of amazing games deals around already. Many retailers are offering Xbox One S consoles for under £200, but not one to be outdone, PlayStation has announced some incredible discounts on its flagship 4K machine, the PS4 Pro.

From today, Monday 20 November, to the end of play Monday 27 November, you can get a PS4 Pro FIFA 18 bundle with a free copy of Call of Duty: WWII for just £299.99. Considering the PS4 Pro's closest rival is the Xbox One X, which currently costs £450 without a game, that represents a massive bargain.

If you're not a football fan, you can get a jet black or glacier white PS4 Pro with Gran Turismo Sport and COD: WWII for the same price, £299.99.

Existing PS4 owners needn't feel left out as 12-months of PlayStation Plus membership is available at 25 per cent off until 10am 28 November, costing just £37.49 for Black Friday.

Sony has announced that there will be plenty cheaper games too. Starting on 23 November, the PlayStation Black Friday sale will include up to 60 per cent off selected games. PS Plus members will get early access to the deals from 21 November.

Earlier, Sony and supporting retailers revealed PlayStation VR starter bundles for £249.99 that also include either Skyrim VR or GT Sport for free.