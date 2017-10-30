New The Last of Us 2 trailer is as brutal as it is brilliant

Sony has unveiled the latest trailer for The Last of Us Part II and it's a shocker. It's not bad, quite the opposite, it just needs you to have an iron stomach. And we warn you now that it's not for under-18s.

The trailer was shown first during the Paris Games Week 2017 PlayStation Showcase and left the crowd in awe.

The game isn't due until at least late 2018 but the Naughty Dog title already promises to be one of the must-haves of the year.

In the trailer, you see a woman who we believe to be an older Ellie from the first Last of Us, who has a run in with some rivals which ends in just about the worst way possible.

Luckily, she's rescued but not before one of the worst sequences for the squeamish you are ever likely to see in a game trailer.

Watch this at your peril and don't forget that we told you so.

We can't wait for The Last of Us Part II, a game we already hold in as high regard as Red Dead Redemption 2.

It will be a PlayStation exclusive, meaning it will only be released for PS4 and PS4 Pro, and, by all accounts, will be around August 2018.

The rest of the PlayStation media showcase was excellent too, with plenty of new games titles being announced.

