PlayStation 4 system software 5.0 details revealed, 1080p 60fps Twitch and more

Sony has announced the new features system software 5.0 to PlayStation 4, with better family management and 1080p 60fps Twitch streaming being highlights.

The features listed are part of the beta test version of the software, which selected testers are now using before a more general release. Some, if not all, will make the final cut, with the beta testers tasked with approving or recommending changes before public consumption.

Here are some of the headline features that you can expect to get on your PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro:

Changes to the family accounts include better handling of master and sub-accounts. A new "Family on PSN" system makes it easier to customise parental controls per user and set-up accounts for children. Restricting online access and age ratings can now be done per person.

An assigned Family Manager controls the accounts, even promoting other adults to parent or guardian status.

You can now create and edit custom lists of friends, arranging them into specific groups if you want.

Communities can now be linked to live gameplay broadcasts, where a community button is added to a broadcast so a viewer can jump to and join your community if wanted.

A new setting for PSVR which can turn on spectator comments during a VR experience.

And PS4 Pro owners get to broadcast 1080p 60fps video live to Twitch.

You can now share an individual Spotify or PlayStation Music track via a message. Recipients will be able to listen to the track directly in the message.

You can now disable notifications pop-ups for movie or TV show viewing. No longer will your viewing experience be interrupted by a pop-up.

You can also change the colour of the pop-up between white and black.

The notifications tab can now be seen in the Quick Menu even when you are playing a game. That way you can see the progress of a download, for example.

You will also be able to "Leave Party" from the same menu during a gaming session.

You can now listen to virtual surround sound when using PSVR. 5.1 and 7.1 virtual surround sound tracks will play through headphones.

A new tournament bracket viewer makes it easier to see matches and results for eliminations tournaments.

New languages are added for the first time: Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Greek, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese are now included.