Get 15 months of PlayStation Plus for the cost of 12
- Amazing offer expires soon
New and existing PlayStation Plus members can get 15 months of membership for the price of 12 exclusively through the PS Store.
The offer runs until 10am GMT Wednesday 24 January 2018 and gives you three extra months of membership for the usual yearly price of £49.99.
You have to buy the 12-month package - a monthly subscription is not valid - and, sadly, you can't use a bought gift card from elsewhere to get the additional period.
However, if you're after money off rather than extra months, you can always opt for a download code from Amazon.co.uk instead. Amazon also regularly hosts sales on membership throughout the year so worth checking back.
If you do want to nab the PS Store offer, head to the 12-month membership page here and you can find more details and the purchase button.
PlayStation Plus membership is mandatory if you want to play online multiplayer games on the PS4 or PS4 Pro. But subscribers also get free games to download and play each month - for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. And those games are yours to keep for the entire duration of your membership.
If you stay with PS Plus, for example, you can play them whenever you like, even delete and download them again at a later date.
