Get 15 months of PlayStation Plus for only £34.99 today only

New and existing PlayStation Plus members can get 15 months of membership for £34.99 for Amazon Prime Day. That's around half price!

Unusually for Amazon Prime Day deals, this offer is quantity limited to one deal per customer (not surprising we guess). Amazon says that any additional order will automatically be cancelled. We guess you could get friends and family to order you additional codes, however.

Naturally, as a PlayStation Plus member you save more than anyone else on games and DLC on PlayStation Store. There's also 10GB cloud storage so you can store your PS4 game saves online and carry on playing any time, on any PS4.

PlayStation Plus membership is mandatory if you want to play online multiplayer games on the PS4 or PS4 Pro. Subscribers get up to two games to download and play each month - for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. And those games are yours to keep for the entire duration of your membership.

You can play them whenever you like and even delete and download them again at a later date. Get the PlayStation Plus 15 month offer now for £34.99

Liked this? Check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day curated deals as well as How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 4TB or more.