The Sims 4 finally comes to Xbox One and PS4, pre-orders now open

EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The previously PC/Mac-only game, which first launched in 2014, will become available for owners of those systems on 17 November. You'll be able to create Sims, design and build houses, and explore the various neighbourhoods in the game, just like you can with the game on a computer. This version of The Sims 4 has the same gameplay found on the PC version, plus additional content updates.

The updates will be added to The Sims 4 post-launch. EA said you should look forward to "periodic game updates and extra content releases". If any of that interests you, pre-orders for The Sims 4 on console are now open. Once you pre-order, you'll receive The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff pack, which features hot tubs and and more bonus decor. You can also pre-order The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition.

If you get the Deluxe Party edition, you'll receive access three days early on 14 November. EA said it includes special content like a "Flaming Tiki Bar, outrageous costumes, silly animal hats, and more, plus The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff featuring hot tubs". EA Access members will also get to play The Sims 4 early - five days before the worldwide launch - on 9 November via the Play First Trial.

Go to EA's site here to pre-order.