GT Sport PS4 release date revealed: 18 October and pre-orders now open

After several delays we now know an official release date for the highly anticipated PS4 racing game, Gran Turismo Sport.

GT Sport will be available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand on 18 October 2017.

It will also be available in several editions, all of which are available to pre-order now.

There is the Gran Turismo Sport Collector's Edition, GT Sport Steel Book Edition and GT Sport Day 1 Edition. You will also be able to get a standard edition version if you just want the game.

GT Sport will run well on all versions of the PlayStation 4 - as we can attest having played it at many levels of its development. However, it will play best on PS4 Pro, with checkerboard 4K visuals running at 60fps and HDR support that provides colours and contrast that need to be seen to be believed.

Sony will release details on some of the game's features in the coming weeks, including the campaign mode, various creative tools and the full list of cars and tracks that will be in the game.

A recent closed beta test of the racer from Polyphony was completed and, we've heard, was highly successful. All we need now is to get behind the wheel ourselves and give it a thorough work out. Oh yes.