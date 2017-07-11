  Bargain console deals: Xbox One S bundle £179.99, PS4 Pro bundle for £349.99

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2017, both Microsoft and Sony's popular games consoles are available at a reduced price. You can snag an Xbox One S for £179.99 with a selection of popular game titles, as well as a PS4 Pro with a few great games for £349.99.

The console bundles deals are only available until 11:59pm on 11 July 2017, so if you want to take advantage, you'll need to do so before the calendar page turns to 12 July.

Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Chatpad and 2nd controller for £179.99 (save £116.22) - click here for this deal

Xbox One S 1TB with GoW 4, Halo Wars 2, CoD: Infinite Warfare, Chatpad and 2nd controller for £339 (save £95.73) - click here for this deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Horizon Zero Dawn, Wipeout and CoD: Infinite Warfare for £349.99 (save £97.74) - click here for this deal

There is also an upcoming Prime Early Access deal involving a PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn and CoD: Infinite Warfare, although we don't know yet how much that's going to cost.

If you already have a console and are looking for some great games at low prices, there's plenty of those available too.

Online gamers will be happy to know there are also deals on PSN and Xbox Live memberships.

Playstation Plus 15 month membership for £29.99 (save £24.99) - click here for this deal

Xbox Live 3 month Gold membership for £12.99 (save £12) - click here for this deal

You'll find these deals and many other great discounts on games, consoles and related items on Amazon's dedicated video game page during Amazon Prime Day 2017 in the UK. As the day draws on, some deals will expire but others will replace them, so be sure to keep an eye on that video game page linked previously.