  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS4 now groups TV and movies in the one place, looks great

|
Pocket-lint PS4 now groups TV and movies in the one place, looks great
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

- New interface appearing on consoles now

- Available in UK and other European countries

- Australia too

An update for European PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles has made it far easier to use them for more than gaming.

An all-new TV & Video interface has been introduced that aggregates all the video and telly apps, plus PlayStation Store digital purchases and rentals in the one place.

It highlights shows and films you can buy or rent, or content on individual apps, such as Now TV, in order to head straight to them rather than clumsily navigate through individual platforms.

Even user generated content is available through the new hub, mainly through YouTube.

PlayStationPlaystation 4 Tv And Movies image 2

Featured titles now appear front and centre when you enter the TV & Video section, with popular content updated regularly. This will also be gleaned across all your available apps and services, as well as from PlayStation itself, so you can find free videos to watch alongside those available for one-off payments or as part of a subscription.

Your video apps will now be ranged along the top of the hub, giving you instant access to services such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Now TV and TV from Sky.

The new TV & Video experience is now available in the UK, plus Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden. It has also launched in Australia.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments