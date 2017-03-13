  1. Home
Sony's PlayStation Now service will soon stream PS4 games to your PC

Sony is changing PlayStation Now again, but this time, it's an expansion that will include current-generation games.

Weeks after quietly revealing its game streaming service will only be available on PlayStation 4 and PC starting this summer, Sony has announced PlayStation Now will soon offer PS4 games, which will be playable on PS4 and Windows PC with a single subscription.

Currently, the service lets you stream over 450 PS3 games to PS4s and PCs for $19.99 a month. Going forward, PS4 games will be added to PS Now at no additional cost. It's currently unclear which new titles will be added to the streaming catalogue and when.

Keep in mind PlayStation now will be discontinued on the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, and all supported smart TVs and Blu-ray players in August. Sony has suggested it wants to really focus on developing the service for the PS4 and PC platforms.

Also, late last month, Microsoft launched its own game subscription service for Xbox owners. Dubbed Xbox Game Pass, it costs just $9.99 a month and provides access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backwards compatible games.

It'll be interesting to see how Sony ramps up PlayStation Now in the future to better compete with Xbox Game Pass, especially Microsoft offers unique perks, such as allowing players to fully download games.

