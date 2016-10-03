Manage to get the £150 PS4 from Game? Think again

You may have noticed Game and some other high street retailers were selling the original PlayStation 4 with a selection of games for £150 last week. It was a crazy offer that sent the participating retailer's websites into meltdown as they struggled to cope with demand.

Unfortunately, Game had a bit of a nightmare as it couldn't get the 'Out of stock' message up quick enough on its bundle of a PS4, Fifa '17 and three month Now TV pass, so many customers have found they've been refunded their £150 as Game doesn't have stock to fulfill orders.

But all is not lost, as the company is not only refunding the cost, but is giving the unlucky customers an offer they almost can't refuse. Game is letting the affected customers keep the Now TV pass and offering a 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim, a copy of Fifa '17, a second three month Now TV pass and a copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for £250.

To top it off, Game is also giving out a £20 voucher to use against the bundle, making it £230. Take off the £50 cost of Uncharted 4 and it effectively makes the bundle £170, which is seriously tempting.

Game issued a statement to Eurogamer, saying: "Unfortunately due to unprecedented demand, the PS4 bundle containing Fifa '17 and a Now TV pass sold out extremely quickly and we were unable to fulfil a number of orders".

"We'd like to apologise to customers affected and will be refunding orders in full. Any reward points used will be automatically credited back to accounts and customers will also keep the Now TV three month subscription free of charge. The bundle will not be available to purchase in the future".

It's a fantastic gesture from Game and a great way of making up for its unfortunate blunder. If you tried ordering the affected bundle, you may want to check your inbox to see if you can benefit from the new one.