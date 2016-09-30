Where to buy a PlayStation 4 with a copy of FIFA 17 for £150

With the release of the new PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro, retailers across the UK have been slashing prices of the original PlayStation 4 console. Some of the major retailers around the country have been selling the 500GB PS4 with a copy of FIFA 17 for a staggering £150. But with it being such a low price, stock levels have understandably been intermittent.

Here's all the places we've seen the deals in stock, we can’t guarantee they'll have stock in if you have a look, but they're worth bookmarking just in case.

Tesco is one of the retailers getting involved with the deal. You need to add both items to your basket and the price of the game will be taken off at the checkout. This deal is available in store as well, so you may want to pop down to your local store to try your luck.

Game has been running its own PS4 deals as well, with customers noticing the retailer is selling a console with a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens and a copy of the film on Blu-ray for £150.

Game also has an out of stock deal on its website for a PS4 with FIFA 17 and a two month Sky Cinema pass for Now TV.

Game Aberdeen's Twitter account has said it’s been selling the 500GB console for £150 and the 1TB version for £180, although it does say "when they’re gone they’re gone". You may want to get to your local store quickly to see if they have any left.

John Lewis has the same deal as Tesco listed on its website. Again, you’ll need to add both products to the basket to get the discount. But also again, the game is in stock, but the console is out of stock. The same deal is likely to be available in John Lewis stores.

Smyths Toy Store also has the PS4 and FIFA 17 deal on its website, but it’s the same story, console out of stock, game in stock. Keep checking back to see if more consoles are delivered.

If you're unlucky and don't manage to get your hands on one of the deals, the PS4 Slim can be had from £250, or you can get an Xbox One S with built-in 4K Blu-ray player and a copy of FIFA 17 for £250.