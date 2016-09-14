  1. Home
FIFA 17 demo out now, download links for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and PC right here

- Demo available for all formats

- Could be a lengthy download

- Play The Journey and individual matches

Electronic Arts has released a mighty demo for FIFA 17, two weeks before the final game's official release.

It's available across all formats - Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360 and PC - and you can start the download process by clicking on the individual links below.

The download itself might be lengthy. The PS4 version, for example, exceeds 8GB and we've found the download server to be slower than usual - thanks to the popularity of the demo. Even with 200Mbps broadband, it's taken us an hour or more to complete.

You get to play part of the all-new story mode, The Journey, and exhibition matches with 12 full teams to choose from. Included in the demo are Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and a few more major clubs from around the world.

It should keep you going for a couple of weeks. Xbox One owners with EA Access subscriptions can even download and play the full game from next week.

Here are the download links to the demo on each format:

