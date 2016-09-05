What time is the PlayStation 4 Neo and PS4 Slim launch and can I watch it online?

Sony is hosting a dedicated press event in New York today, Wednesday, 7 September, where it is expected to refresh its PlayStation 4 console line-up with two newly announced machines.

The company will also likely talk more about the imminent PlayStation VR headset and some of its launch titles, especially as its out from 13 October.

Pocket-lint will be attending and reporting live from the event, but in case you would also like to watch it live, here are main things you need to know.

The two much-rumoured and leaked consoles Sony is expected to add to its line-up are the PS4 Slim and PS4 Neo.

If numerous online leaks are to be believed, the PS4 Slim is a thinner, smaller version of the standard console, with a modified DualShock controller that also has a lightbar strip at the top of the touchpad.

The PS4 Neo is perhaps the more exciting of the two, as it'll be Sony's most powerful, impressive console yet. SCE boss Andrew House suggested it'll even be capable of 4K gaming, so we can't wait to see the actual announcement and confirmation of its abilities.

The PS4 Slim and PS4 Neo launch event will kick off at 3pm ET in New York's PlayStation Theater. That means you'll be able to keep a beady eye on the action from 8pm in the UK, midday on the West Coast of America.

Sony is hosting the launch event online and you can watch it here. We have the livestream video embedded below and it will follow the action as soon as it kicks off.

You can also watch it through the PlayStation Twitch feed because, as is tradiition, the company will stream footage of its event there.