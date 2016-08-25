PlayStation Network adds two-factor authentication: Here’s how it works

If you own a PlayStation console or PSP, you can now enable two-factor authentication on your PlayStation Network account.

Sony has introduced the much-requested layer of protection, saying via Twitter that users can activate it on their accounts. It also provided a link to a security page that explains what to do. If you enable the safety measure, from now on you will receive a special code via SMS that you'll need to enter along with your password and username when signing into PlayStation Network.

Keep in mind Sony was hacked about five years ago, and over 77 million PSN users had their details compromised. Also, Microsoft has long offered two-factor for both its online accounts and Xbox Live. Sony's been under scrutiny for not giving its users more protection. That all changes now. Although you're not immune to hacking, your chances will be greatly diminished.

Here's everything you need to know about two-factor authentication, including how to set it up on PSN.

PlayStation Network (also called PSN) is an online gaming service for the PlayStation gaming console. It allows for online gaming on not only the PlayStation, but also PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. It's different than PlayStation Plus, a paid PlayStation Network subscription service that provides users with access to premium features like beta trials and discounts.

If you use the same password for multiple accounts, click on a malicious link, or open phishing emails, your password will most likely one day be compromised. But there are ways you can prevent that from happening - like by using two-factor authentication. With that extra layer of protection, you will receive a verification code on your mobile phone via text whenever you try to sign into PlayStation Network.

You must input that code along with your password and username when signing into PSN. This is basically like requiring two forms of identification for sign-in, because in order to log in, a hacker will not only need your login credentials but also access to your mobile device. In other words, your account and personal information will be better protected if you enable two-factor authentication.

Simple: hit the orange activate now button on this new Sony PlayStation page. You will then be brought into a sign-in screen. Once you log in, follow the on-screen instructions for setting up two-factor authentication for your PSN account.