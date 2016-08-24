PlayStation Now comes to Windows PC, with wireless DualShock adapter in support

PlayStation Now, the service that will let you play PS3 games on other devices, has made a big move to Windows PC, meaning you can play games like Uncharted and The Last of Us on your computer.

PlayStation Now offers over 400 titles to subscribers for a price of £12.99/$19.99 a month, with unlimited playtime on other older titles. The new Windows PC app makes it possible to play these PlayStation exclusives.

Supporting the move to PC, you can now buy a DualShock 4 wireless adapter to give you a link to your computer (you can use a USB cable if you prefer). That means you'll be able to get all those PlayStation controls on your PC.

The adapter will also work with Mac, so you can use the DualShock controller for PS4 Remote Play and it will cost you $24.99.

The recommended minimum specs for PS Now on your PC are as follows: Windows 7 or higher, 3.5GHz Intel Core i3, 3.8GHz AMD A10 or faster, 300MB storage, 2GB RAM, sound card and USB connection.

The minimum recommended 5Mbps broadband connection remains the same as it was before.

The PS Now app for Windows PC launches in UK, Belgium and the Netherlands on 24 August, followed by North America soon after.