PlayStation Plus memberships will cost more starting in September

PlayStation Plus will cost you a lot more starting next month - but only if you live in the US and Canada.

Starting 22 September, PS Plus' yearly fee will increase by $10 (from $49.99 to $59.99), while the 90-day one will only increase by $7. If you're a new subscriber, you'll immediately get the new pricing if you join next month, but all current subscribers won't feel the impact until it is time for them to renew their memberships. So, if you've been mulling a subscription, it's cheaper for you to join now rather than later at a higher rate.

PS Plus is Sony's online service that is mandatory for online multiplayer on the PS4, but the service also doles out free games, discounts, and more to paid members. The 90-day subscription used to cost $17.99/£11.99 (or a full year was $49.99/£39.99, but if you let the subscription expire, your downloads would be taken away. If you re-subscribe though, your digital rights to all your downloaded games are given back.

Since launching the service in 2010, Sony has kept membership pricing the same. Now, however, prices will increase in the US and Canada. Sony said the new pricing will reflect "the current market conditions". Nothing else will change, meaning you will get all the same benefits and features, including online multiplayer, free games, exclusive discounts, and online save storage.

Sony said the one-month subscription will remain the same price at $9.99. Also, if you’re a subscriber and don't want to continue with the new pricing, Sony said you should disable auto-renewal in your account settings by the cut-off date.