This is how much space PlayStation VR requires for you to play

PlayStation VR is still a few months away from release, but new documentation released by Sony has finally revealed how much space its virtual-reality headset requires in order to properly work.

It needs an area of about 60-square feet. Also, players must try to remain seated while playing. Reddit user Shockwave187 shared these details from an official sales brochure, which is also available on Sony's Asia website. The brochure and site further confirmed information about a "social screen" mode, "cinematic" mode, headphone compatibility, and some warnings.

As you can see in the illustrated figure below, Sony recommended playing in cleared space with a width of 1.9 meters and a depth of 3 meters. The height depends on the size of the area captured by the PlayStation Camera, a device used by the PlayStation VR. Sony said PS VR users should clear the play area and stay seated unless instructed to move by the game.

The "social screen" mode will display gameplay on a TV, allowing others gamers to observe and join, while the "cinematic" mode will let them watch movies or play standard PS4 games in 2D. As for headphones, PS VR will be compatible with any headphones sporting a 3.5mm jack. The headset will come with a set of stereo headphones, too, which is something that was unknown until now.

PlayStation VR will be available on 13 October for $399. There will also be a $499.99 bundle package that includes the headset, PlayStation camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds.

Oh, and Sony suggested you try the headset in a store before purchasing. It also warned against letting children under 12 use PS VR.