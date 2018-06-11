Sony PlayStation E3 2018 showcase: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again

The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, said it himself: "Don't expect some big flashy new idea or surprise [at this year's Sony E3 press conference]". There was no hardware announcement at the Monday 11 June showcase either, so we'll probably have to wait until 2019 for a PS5 announcement.

So there you have it. This year's conference, in new and more interactive settings for the audience, will focus on Sony's 'big four' games for 2018: The Last of Us 2, Death Stranding, Spider-Man and Ghost of Tsushima.

You can watch an on-demand version of the event below (or in the main window above, on desktop).

It's also available to watch on Twitch and at live.playstation.com.

Here are the highlights and what to expect for 2018 and beyond:

There's no doubt about it: TLOU2 is a huge deal. The follow-up to Naughty Dog's epic adventure, protagonist Ellie is all grown up and more badass than ever (as you can see from the trailer above).

Swordplay anyone? Everyone seemed super impressed with Ghost's colourful world. Whether the sword-fighting and slow-mo will cut it in the real world, we'll have to wait and see.

Anyone have any idea what's going on yet? No, us neither. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding looks like one bleak world, where the function of time and place are in question. We still have oh so many other questions, the biggest of all: will it actually be a good game?

Spidey is here! One of Sony's big hopes for the PS4 in 2018 is the Marvel hero's escapades, shown off in full-on gameplay style at this year's show.

Remedy and 505 Games might have E3's surprise gem on its hands with Control. The mix of zero gravity mechanics and insane visuals gives it a sense of Inception in video-game form. Check out the trailer to see what we mean.

Capcom pulled a biggie out at the Sony conference too: Resident Evil is back in remake form, bringine RE2 kicking and screaming into 2019.

Meaning "uprooted from their natural environment", From Software's PlayStation VR game looks like a total departure for the Japanese studio. There's little detail about the story right now, but the atmospheric English setting looks like a welcome escape from the otherwise guns, swords and knives of the showcase.