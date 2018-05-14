PlayStation E3 2018 press conference: How to watch the showcase online and what to expect

E3 2018 will soon be upon us and that means PlayStation will host its annual massive game reveal event on the eve of the show itself.

You will get to see some amazing gameplay footage of some of the biggest titles coming out for PS4 and PS4 Pro this year and beyond.

That's why we explain how to watch the livestream of the PlayStation E3 2018 showcase event right here, plus details on some of the things you can expect to see.

Sony will host its PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase on Monday 11 June, starting at 6pm PDT local time in Los Angeles.

That means it will be live online from 9pm EDT on the US East Coast and 2am BST on Tuesday 12 June in the UK.

It traditionally runs for around an hour with streaming of chat and build-up starting an hour before.

You should be able to watch the PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase here on Pocket-lint. We'll host it closer the time.

It will also be available at live.playstation.com, a dedicated E3 microsite and on the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

Even though there was speculation about a possible PlayStation 5 announcement at E3 2018 we have now had confirmation that it definitely won't be revealed during the PlayStation event.

Sony Worldwide Studios' Shawn Layden told the official PlayStation Blogcast that there will be no hardware announcements during the Showcase whatsoever.

It will be slightly different to previous years' press conferences, however. Instead of rapid-fire trailers for upcoming games, Sony will focus on a handful of its biggest titles, proving deep dive looks into the gameplay.

These include Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man and, of course, The Last of Us Part II.

Other, third-party games will also feature. That will almost certainly include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as Activision and PlayStation have a close working partnership.