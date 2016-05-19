Incredible PS4 GT Sport screens look like real life photos
Sony has released the initial batch of screengrabs of Gran Turismo Sport, Polyphony's first in the series for PlayStation 4 and they are, quite simply, staggering.
GT Sport was originally announced during Paris Games Week last year but this is the first time we've seen so many amazing images of the game.
It is unique in terms of a Gran Turismo game in that it focuses more on motorsports rather than road vehicles. Usually GT games are about collecting cars, but this is more about winning races against the computer and online opponents.
It is also expected to be one of the first racing games available for PlayStation VR.
At launch, there will be 19 race locations, with 27 different layouts. Dirt tracks will also feature and 137 cars will be drivable from the off. More will be added in time.
The game will hit the UK on 18 November, so in time for a massive Christmas push, and considering what we've seen of it so far, Microsoft and Turn10 will have to go some with their next Forza game.
Just have a flick through the gallery of screenshots above and just marvel at how realistic they look. We can't wait for E3 in June to have a further play on what could be the best PS4 race game yet.
