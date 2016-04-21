PlayStation 5 might never happen, reveals Sony

With all the talk of a PlayStation Neo, PS4K or PS4.5 (whichever moniker you fancy) it seems that Sony is looking to morph its current console into something more powerful and proficient.

Where does that leave the next generation though? If Sony is able and happy to upgrade rather than overhaul its technology, will there even be a PlayStation 5? Will there be a need for one?

The head of Sony's Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, suggests not.

Oddworld's creator Lorne Lanning has revealed that Yoshida told him that PS5 isn't a when, it's an "if".

During a video podcast with Game Informer, Lanning detailed a discussion he had with the Sony executive: "I asked Shu question at dinner a few nights before DICE (in 2015). I said, 'What's the PlayStation 5 look like?' And he said, 'You mean if.'

"I said, 'Are you willing to say that on a stage?'. He said, 'Yeah, it's an if.' He didn't give me a clear answer, but he's hinting that we need to be more agile. None of us know what the future looks like, so how do we adapt to it faster?"

The PS4.5 certainly fits that ideal. Updating and upgrading technology quickly rather than waiting six or seven year cycles for another device.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also hinted at a similar concept for the Xbox One. At the Xbox Showcase event in February, he suggested the current machine will be upgraded rather than replaced any time soon.

Lanning also stated during the podcast that he believes virtual reality devices to be upgraded every "six months". VR technologies will be more like smartphones in that there will be new devices coming out quickly from now.