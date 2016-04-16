Play Doom's open beta: How to get it now on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam

Anyone can get a taste of the new Doom's multiplayer portion this weekend.

Bethesda announced earlier this month that anyone with a Windows PC, Xbox One, or PS4 could experience Doom from 15 April to 17 April, thanks to an open beta. Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know about how to get the open beta running on your system this weekend, so you can experience the same content as the closed betas.

Doom is a reboot of the Doom series, as well as the first major installment of the series since Doom 3 came out in 2004. The upcoming first-person shooter is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda.

Unlike past Doom betas, which were limited in their availability, an open beta means anyone with a Windows PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 can join (between 15 April and 17 April) and play the new Doom before it gets a full release. This early access to Doom is available worldwide and is all about the multiplayer component.

Here's how Bethesda described it:

"In the Doom Multiplayer Beta, fans will have the opportunity to play the brutally fun and challenging shooter weeks before its release. The Beta is expected to feature two maps, Heatwave and Infernal, and two modes, Team Deathmatch and Warpath, along with never-before-seen weapons, armor sets, taunts and hack modules."

Doom is in open beta right now. It will get a full release on 13 May.

Xbox One

On your Xbox One, go the Xbox Store.

Select 'Search all games.'

In the search field, type 'DOOM.'

Find and select the 'Doom Open Beta' product.

Click the 'Download' button.

PS4

On your PS4, Go to the PlayStation Store.

Select 'Search' from the top menu.

In the search field, type 'DOOM.'

Select 'DOOM Open Beta' from the search result list.

Click the 'Download' button.

Steam

Open the Steam client and select the 'Store' button.

In the 'search the store' field type in 'DOOM'.

Select 'DOOM Open Beta' from the search interface.

Scroll down and press the 'Play Game' button.

Keep in mind a beta's purpose is to collect feedback from testers. If you want Doom to be great from day one after it releases in May, visit the Open Beta Forum to provide feedback, report issues, and discuss your beta experience.

Check out the Doom Beta page for more FAQ and details.