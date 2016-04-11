  1. Home
Titanfall 2 trailer arrives at last, the first in the series for PS4

Titanfall 2 trailer arrives at last, the first in the series for PS4
PlayStation Europe has pushed out the first trailer for Titanfall's multi-platform sequel but without any word on when the game will actually release.

Titanfall is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Respawn Entertainment, the former developers behind the Call of Duty franchise. Titanfall released in 2014 as an exclusive for Microsoft Windows PCs Xbox One. The title's sequel, Titanfall 2, will not only be available for Windows PCs and Xbox One but also Sony's PlayStation 4 console. Developers have promised Titanfall 2 will expand the lore of Titanfall.

Electronic Arts serves as the series publisher and has said it will unveil Titanfall 2 at EA Play on 12 June. It is rumoured to have a significant single-player campaign and diverse weapon selection. It's unclear when the game will release, but it could be in 2016. Keep in mind a Titanfall spinoff game for mobile devices is also scheduled to release sometime this year, courtesy of Particle City (Respawn's sister studio).

PlayStation Europe has said we can expect a gameplay trailer for Titanfall 2 to go live on 12 June, when EA debuts the sci-fi shooter at its E3-related EA Play conference at 1 pm PST.

