Sony PS4 Pro: Price, specs and everything you need to know

Previously called PlayStation Neo, PS4K or PS4.5, the PS4 Pro (reviewed here) is Sony's first ever mid-generation major console upgrade and it's now available to one and all.

You can now get your hands on the 4K gaming powerhouse, so here's everything you need to know about the PS4 Pro in order to help you make a decision on whether to plump for one or not.

The PlayStation 4 Pro went on sale on Thursday 10 November, about a year ahead of its major 4K gaming rival, Project Scorpio from Xbox.

The 4K, highly spec'ed console is just £349 in the UK ($399 in the States). That's cheaper than some standard PlayStation 4s were selling for until very recently.

Details of the PS4 Pro's specifications make for good reading for those interested in such things.

Here's what you get from your new machine:

Model number: CUH-7000 series

Single-chip custom processor

CPU: x86-64 AMD "Jaguar", 8 cores

GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon based graphics engine

GDDR5 8GB RAM

1TB Hard drive

Approximately 295 × 55 × 327 mm (excludes largest projection)

Approximately 3.3 kg

BD × 6 CAV

DVD × 8 CAV

Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen.1) port × 3

AUX port × 1

Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) × 1

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.0 (LE)

AC 100V, 50/60Hz

Max. 310W

5-degrees C – 35-degrees C

HDMI out port (supports 4K/HDR)

Digital out (optical port)

The PS4 Pro is more a mid-generation console than a complete new-gen machine. It is designed to complement rather than discard the original PlayStation. Instead, the company also ranges a new, slimmer PS4, which was released recently to replace the original box completely.

There are plenty of naysayers who suggest that the GPU configuration will never be able to run games in a 4K resolution.

Sony, however, states otherwise. Since its announcement we have seen it running several games in 4K Ultra HD and they look superb. What's more, they adopt High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture tech too, in order to make use of a wider colour gamut and expanded contrast.

Some developers might choose to drop the resolution a tad in order to up frame rate, but the console itself is capable of native 4K rendering.

Many games will use checkerboard 4K rendering, which is more effective than upscaling but gets around data processing limits by rendering small blocks of pixels rather than each individually. But there will also be some that have full, native 4K graphics.

During the launch, Sony Computer Entertainment boss Andrew House confirmed that both Netflix and YouTube are on board as streaming partners. New versions of their apps should now be available to PS4 Pro owners.

They both offer 4K and/or HDR video content for users to stream on their consoles via the internet. They will no doubt be followed by other services.

One bone of contention about the console's media ambitions though is that it cannot, for some unfathomable reason, play 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Considering Sony is a major driver in that format, with one of the biggest libraries of discs available, it seems an odd omission.

It doesn't seem to be something that can be added later through a software update either. The disc drive itself is not capable of spinning 4K Blu-rays.

All games that work on the PS4 Pro will also run on a regular PS4, although they will have better graphics on the more capable machine. This includes future games from first and third-parties, plus a whole stack of existing games, which have already been patched to offer higher resolutions and HDR images.

Here's a list of the titles confirmed to have PS4 Pro enhancements so far: