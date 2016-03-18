New PS4 known as 'PS4.5' might be coming to support 4K games

A new PlayStation 4 is supposedly in the works, with the purpose of supporting 4K resolutions for games.

Kotaku has claimed - citing unnamed developer sources - that Sony is developing a PS4 with more graphical power so that games can run at 4K resolution. It might not be an entirely new console but a new device/add-on that'll bring this power boost. Whatever it ends up being, it is currently going by the name PS4.5, and it'll include an updated GPU to support 4K resolution for games and more processing power for VR games.

Sony's PlayStation VR will launch this autumn, and the PS4 could use the added benefit of better processing power. The console, which first released in late 2013, is already considered to be aging as well as outpaced by modern gaming PCs. Also, with a higher-end GPU, the PS4 would be able to match the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive virtual reality headsets, both of which require powerful PCs.

And by supporting 4K resolution - four times the pixel size of 1080p - the PS4 could round out its high-res capabilities. It currently outputs 4K photos and videos, but not for games. There's no word yet on when we can expect this machine to be available. The PS4 recently went from $400 to $350, and if the PS4.5 were to be an entire console, Sony could go back to that $400 price.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. PS4 gamers will want to know if they can trade up. Developers might need to release games that work with multiple types of hardware. There's also the question of whether only some games will run on the PS4.5.