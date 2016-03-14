Microsoft is finally letting Xbox One, PS4, and PC gamers play together

Pigs have begun to fly.

Something that seemed like it would never happen has in fact happened: Microsoft is announcing cross-network play. The company has long-teased such a feature, but now it's actually doing something about it. The new feature will allow Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers using Xbox Live to play with gamers on different online multiplayer networks - including PlayStation and other console and PC networks.

For years, console gamers were only allowed to play with other gamers on either the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, which means most gamers end up buying the same console that most of their friends have purchased. With cross-network play however, online multiplayer gaming will be opened up across different platforms, thus changing the future of console gaming as well as console-buying habits.

There are some caveats, however. Here's what Microsoft explained:

"Of course, it’s up to game developers to support this feature, and Xbox Live players will always have the option of choosing to play only with other Xbox Live players. We’re thrilled to confirm that Psyonix’s Rocket League will be one of the first games to take advantage of this new capability by enabling cross-network play between Xbox One and PC players, with an open invitation for other networks to participate as well."

In other words... Although developers for Xbox One and Windows 10 will now have the ability to support cross-network play in their games, Sony and other networks still need participate in order for games to be played across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the PC.