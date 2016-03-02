Another big PS4 and Xbox One delay, Mass Effect: Andromeda not coming until 2017

Mass Effect: Andromeda, otherwise known as Mass Effect 4, will not be available until 2017, even though it was previously expected to be released before Christmas.

With many thinking that the long-awaited RPG sequel to the Mass Effect trilogy would make it for the fourth quarter of 2016, it seems that it will hit stores in EA's fourth fiscal quarter instead.

Traditionally, the financial year runs from the end of March to the following March, rather than the calendar year. So when Electronic Arts' chief financial officer, Blake Jorgensen, revealed that Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released in the fourth quarter, he actually means between January and March next year.

During an investor call he explained that there will be new games in the Battlefield and Titanfall series, with the latter's sequel available across platforms, not just Xbox and PC.

"Both of those are first-person shooters and will be targeted at around both fast action-driven shooter market as well as the strategy driven market in that quarter," he said.

And then Jorgensen revealed that the fourth Mass Effect game will be at the end of the fiscal year.

"We have all our sports games, we have our Mirror's Edge runner game that's first quarter, and then we have Mass Effect, which is a sci-fi action game, in our fourth quarter," he said.

After Uncharted 4: A Thief's End suffering yet another delay, it seems that it is becoming much more normal for triple-A games to slip their deadlines. And if that means they are less bugged and better for it, who are we to complain?

