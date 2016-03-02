Shocking news for PS4 fans, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End delayed again

The unthinkable has happened. PlayStation 4 owners will have to wait even longer to get their hands on Uncharted 4: A Thief's End; it's been delayed even further.

Thankfully though, Sony claims it is only a two week extension. The last two announced delays put the game back months each time. It was originally coming out in the latter part of 2015, then 18 March, then 26 April.

Extra development time to ensure the game is perfect was the reason cited at the time, with Neil Druckmann and Bruce Stanley, the directors at developer Naughty Dog, saying the game "deserves every bit of the attention to detail, precise pacing and nuanced storytelling Naughty Dog is known for".

Now it is coming out on 10 May instead, and Sony holds its own hands up for the latest delay: "In an effort to meet the considerable worldwide demand, and to ensure that all gamers worldwide have the opportunity to play the game on day one, we have chosen to postpone the launch of the game by two weeks to allow for extra manufacturing time," it said on the PlayStation blog.

Thankfully, from everything we've seen so far, the wait will have been worth it. The game is shaping up very nicely indeed. And with No Man's Sky scheduled for a June release, Uncharted 4 will now spearhead a potentially good late-spring, early-summer for PlayStation fans.