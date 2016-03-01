You'll soon be able to play PS4 games on a PC or Mac

One of the big features that Microsoft introduced last year was the ability to stream Xbox One games over your home network to a Windows 10 PC and play them with very little latency. That meant you could play big, triple-A console titles in a separate room to the console, allowing a family member to carry on watching the main TV.

Now Sony is set to follow suit. What's more it will offer a similar feature to Mac users.

PlayStation firmware v3.50 will include the ability to remotely play games on a PC or Mac.

You can already stream games to a PS Vita or PlayStation TV, as part of the PS4 Remote Play feature, but this will be the first time Sony has offered the same service on non-Sony devices.

There's no word yet on when the new firmware update will be available. The company will beta test other features from 2 March, but the Remote Play upgrade won't be part of that build.

"You can look forward to it soon," is all the company says on its US blog.

Other new features will include better social functions, such as online notification for when friends boot-up their consoles, or the option to appear offline when you log-in. The ability to stream live on Dailymotion will also be added with the full consumer release of the patch.